How is Michelle feeling since Robert raised the issue of having a baby?

It really surprised her and she panicked, as it was not ever really spoken about. And it has put a bit of a barrier between them because he has clearly thought about it and realised it's something he wants, whereas she hadn’t even considered it.

When she learns Robert has lied about being on a training course to go to the fertility clinic with Kate, what does she think?

She is wary he is keeping stuff from her again, he has a history of that and she thought they’d resolved those issues. And because they are at odds over the whole baby thing she is worried about the fact he has lied again.

What then prompts Michelle to look into counselling and her decision to try for a child?

Promoted by Robert bringing up the subject she realises she has never really gone there in her own head, and thought whether or not she could face getting pregnant again. She had written it off thinking it was the worse thing she could do, but now she is wondering if that is actually the case. She chats to Toyah and she recommends someone for her to see.

How does Robert react?

It is Robert’s turn to be completely thrown, obviously thinking Michelle was adamant about not having another baby he had started to go down a different route with Kate and Rana. Now he knows he will have to let them down to pursue his dream of a baby with Michelle…

If she knew Robert had been baby plotting with Kate, how would Michelle feel?

She would be devastated. He hadn't even given her time to really consider his idea before he rushed headlong into another plan, which is really doomed to failure. Plus he didn’t even discuss it with her first, how hurtful is that?

What do you make of Robert going behind Michelle’s back in this way?

After everything she went through losing her baby boy, then finding out Steve had fathered a child with Leanne, the last thing Michelle needs is someone else keeping secrets from her about babies. She had put Robert first by going to talk to someone about the idea, and meanwhile he was off planning to have a baby with someone else!

