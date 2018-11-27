"He's the closest person to God, so she hopes her prayers can be answered. Sinead can trust Billy, and it's this is her last resort. Sinead ends up telling Billy when Daniel offers to go with Sinead to her appointment," continues the star. "Obviously she has no intention of going to the hospital and snaps, as she's feeling suffocated that everyone is trying to tell her what to do."

Will pregnant Sinead decide to restart chemotherapy?

Added to this, once she's opened up to Billy there's an upsetting shock in store for Ms Tinker when she finds out Steff is fighting for life in hospital. Tracking down Steff's husband for an update, he delivers the blow about his wife's failing health and that she is slipping away, sending Sinead into turmoil.

"Sinead goes into panic mode when she hears about Steff. She starts to think she's made the wrong decision about avoiding chemo as Steff had done. She's distraught because she thinks by trying to do the right thing, she's made everything worse."

Steff's suggestion of alternative therapies and giving the body a break from consistently harsh chemotherapy sessions opened Sinead's eyes and was the reason she stopped the treatment in the first place. Will this latest development make her change her mind and restart chemo to give herself - and her unborn baby - the best possible chance of survival? And how will Daniel react if he knows his wife has been lying to him about something so important for so long?

