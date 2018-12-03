After all, scenes to be shown on Friday 14 December will see Michelle announce to a stunned Robert that she’s ready to have a kid with him, all of which could put a stop to his and Kate's scheme. Asked recently how Michelle would react if she discovered that Robert had been secretly plotting with Kate, actress Kym Marsh said:

"She would be devastated. He hadn’t even given her time to really consider his idea before he rushed headlong into another plan, which is really doomed to failure. Plus he didn’t even discuss it with her first, how hurtful is that?

"After everything she went through losing her baby boy, then finding out Steve had fathered a child with Leanne, the last thing Michelle needs is someone else keeping secrets from her about babies. She had put Robert first by going to talk to someone about the idea, and meanwhile he was off planning to have a baby with someone else!"

