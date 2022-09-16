Coronation Street teases glimpse of Kelly's revenge in new trailer

The ITV soap has promised a dramatic week on the way which builds towards Kelly's exit, and spoilers have already unveiled Kelly's plot to have Gary killed upon her discovery that he murdered her father Rick.

Viewers can take a first look at Kelly Neelan's (Millie Gibson) explosive revenge on Gary Windass (Mikey North), as Coronation Street has released a brand new trailer teasing all the action to come.

Gary committed this shocking act in self-defence back in 2019, but he's been haunted by his sins as he buried the body before allowing Kelly's mother Laura (Kel Allen) to take the blame before she died.

The short clip shows a series of moments from upcoming episodes. Kelly is seen hugging Gary after he delivers a moving speech at her engagement party - but Gary has no idea what is really on her mind.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rick appears to have come back from the dead, too - but it seems he will be back in a ghostly form to urge Kelly to seek payback over his demise. Kelly offers her kidnapper, Kieron, a huge sum of money to take Gary down for good, and Rick's voice declares "he that dies pays all debts".

But soon, on a rooftop, Gary and Kelly are both in danger, and we hear Gary telling Kelly he's sorry. Will either of them make it out alive? Will Gary pay for his crimes with his life or end up in jail? And how might Kelly bid farewell to the cobbles?

More like this

You'll just have to tune in to Coronation Street next week to find out! Keep up with broadcasting times with our regular updates.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.