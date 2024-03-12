Meanwhile, Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) motor neurone disease symptoms progress further, and Violet Wilson (Jenny Platt) is back to deal with the fallout of son Dylan's (Liam McCheyne) actions.

Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) is determined to go ahead with half-brother Harvey Gaskell's (Will Mellor) dirty work, and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is taken in by mysterious character Rowan.

As Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) gets closer to a secret about mum Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) hopes to rekindle his marriage to estranged wife Tracy (Kate Ford).

More like this

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 18th - 22nd March 2024.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Roy Cropper is in danger

Roy is approached by two men in Coronation Street. ITV

In the café, an internet sleuth listens as Roy tells Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) that he's been asked back to the police station for an interview.

Max Turner (Paddy Bever) hears David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) speculating on whether Lauren's dad Reece Bolton's (Scott Anson) far right group could be involved in her disappearance, and so the teen pays Reece a secret visit at the prison.

Max tells Reece that Roy has been wrongly suspected of Lauren's murder, when all he did was clean her flat. Later, Roy is alone in the café apart from two dodgy men, and when one of them gets up to lock the door, Roy realises he's in danger. Will they attack him?

As the week continues, Nina is appalled to read about amateur sleuths digging at the bat roost site, as they are hoping to find evidence to put Roy in the frame for Lauren's murder.

Meanwhile, Roy sets off with shovels and bin bags to to check the roost site is okay, and when he returns, DS Swain (Vicky Myers) is waiting to take him back to the station.

Later, Roy, Nina, Carla Barlow (Alison King), Max, Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll), Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) gather for Lauren's vigil in the precinct.

But when Roy speaks fondly of Lauren, some lads make nasty comments and film him on their phones.

Evelyn, Carla and Nina urge Roy to keep a low profile until the police find out who really killed Lauren, but Roy remains resolute.

Nina confides in Carla how worried she is for Roy, and there's more media coverage about Lauren which upsets Bobby, while Roy would rather not know the details.

Max and Bobby accuse Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos) of telling the press about Lauren's sex work. Sabrina is offended as she insists that she would never do that, and Max feels terrible. But the big question is, is Lauren actually dead in the first place?

2. Paul Foreman's speech begins to deteriorate

Paul's condition continues to worsen. ITV

Paul is slurring his words, and when his new PA arrives she is out of her depth, struggling to understand him.

Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) tries to play the situation down, but Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) tells him they must face facts - Paul's speech is deteriorating.

Billy tells a shocked Summer that he's too worried to discuss Paul's deterioration with him, as he's planning to take his own life when his condition becomes too much to cope with.

But when Paul learns that Summer is planning to delay her American course, he insists that she must not give up on her dreams because of him.

Later, as the Rovers holds a karaoke night, Paul reveals to a worried Billy that he's signed them up to sing Stand By Me. How will their duet go, and what will Summer decide?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

3. Violet Wilson returns to confront son Dylan

Violet is furious. ITV

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) admits he hasn't told Violet about Dylan's situation, and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) is horrified as she points out that Violet has a right to know.

Eileen pressures Sean to call Violet, but Dylan claims that his mum can't come to his court hearing as she's in Ibiza.

In court, Dylan pleads guilty to carrying a knife in a public place, which leaves Sean upset. Dylan is handed a community service order, and as he thanks Sean for his support, he vows to get his life back on track.

But when they get home, they find Eileen sitting with a fuming Violet. Violet turns on Dylan, asking if there's something he'd like to tell her, and Eileen reveals she called Violet about the hearing, only to discover that she had no idea what was going on.

Violet tears a strip off Sean for his lousy parenting skills, but what will her next move be?

4. Damon Hay plans a robbery

Damon Hay makes a dangerous move. ITV

Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) returns from viewing a house and admits it was the stuff of dreams.

Damon promises he'll raise the money, and Harvey calls Damon from prison, giving him instructions for his part in the robbery.

Damon lies to Sarah, telling her that he won't be able to make Harry's birthday party as he's seeing a new client who could prove to be very lucrative. But will the robbery go horribly wrong?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Is Leanne Battersby being drawn into a cult?

What is Leanne in for? ITV

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) is pleased to see Leanne and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) getting on well, and when Leanne reveals that Rowan gave her some sound advice, Simon suggests she join him for the next Institute seminar.

Rowan is delighted to see Leanne again, and in the hotel bar, she and Simon compliment Rowan on his seminar.

Rowan basks in her flattery and tells them he hopes to see them again. Leanne later enthuses to Nick about the seminar, and how she found it inspirational. But is she being drawn into a cult without realising it?

6. Daniel Osbourne suspended over Lauren Bolton suspicion

Daniel's in trouble. ITV

Daniel returns home angry and upset, telling Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) that he's been suspended from work while he remains under suspicion over Lauren. Daniel says he's got a good idea who reported him, but who is it, and is he right?

With no news on Lauren, might Daniel actually be involved? It certainly would be an almighty twist for either Daniel or Roy to have a hand in whatever's happened to Lauren, but what exactly is going on?

7. Will Tyrone Dobbs discover Cassie Plummer's secret?

There's a shock for the Plummer-Dobbs clan. ITV

Evelyn reads the article about Lauren's sex work, and is taken aback at the description of Lauren as a sex worker.

At home, Cassie reads it too, and admits to Tyrone that the mention of sex work brings back awful memories for her.

Cassie is angry when she finds Evelyn and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) discussing Lauren in the shop.

Evelyn and Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) are stunned when Tyrone later explains that Cassie once had to resort to sex work. But does Tyrone know the full story?

8. Steve McDonald tries his luck with Tracy Barlow again

Steve drops a bombshell. ITV

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) convinces Steve that it's best if she tells Tracy about Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) moving to Spain.

But in the Rovers, Steve can't help himself, telling Tracy that Tommy has taken a job as football coach in Spain, but did she know?

Steve suggests to Tracy that with Tommy out of the way, they could give things another go.

Tommy calls at the florists and begs Amy to have a word with Tracy for him, as he wants to explain himself before he leaves.

Meanwhile, despite Tim Metcalfe's (Joe Duttine) concerns, Steve uploads a photo to a dating site. Does this mean Steve has accepted that his marriage is over for good?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.