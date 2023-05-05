Niall had sent his henchmen to teach Paul a lesson for threatening Damon - but in unexpected scenes, Damon had a change of heart and took a beating on his behalf, refusing to give up Paul.

Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) keeps finding himself in tricky situations on Coronation Street, and tonight's episode (5th May 2023) was no different.

While Paul thought he was home safe and dry, and even enjoyed a fun afternoon with Gemma trying on wedding dresses, his problems were about to come back to him thick and fast.

Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling Brown) was keen to find out what was going on with Paul, who she caught in a tense discussion with Paul.

Inviting him back to her flat to explain himself, Paul eventually told her that he'd been demanding money from Damon.

He went on to reveal that Damon was about to set up a hit on him, but he chose not to, taking the beating himself.

Dee-Dee was having none of it, and insisted Paul needed to start telling her the truth; if he continued to lie to her, she wouldn't win his court case.

What's more, he could see the end of his days in prison.

Will Paul tell the court about his MND diagnosis? And is he truly free from Damon's grasp?

