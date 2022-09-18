Viewers have been waiting three years for Gary Windass (Mikey North) to be caught out - and he wrongly thought he had avoided justice again tonight.

There was a devastating shock for Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) in tonight's Coronation Street , as she finally heard the truth about the murder of her father Rick.

It all started as Kelly remained excited for her upcoming engagement party after committing to marry Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) following a whirlwind courtship. But she was brought back down to earth when a friend of her late mother Laura (Kel Allen) arrived.

Kelly wondered whether he knew about her inheritance and was there to extort money from her, but the man seemed genuine as he explained he lived abroad and hadn't been able to fly over until now. He then handed Kelly a holdall bag, adding that it contained her mum's things from Spain.

Aadi managed to persuade a reluctant Kelly to go through the bag, knowing it could help her feel close to her mum. And at first, she seemed to feel the same as she found a bracelet and quickly put it on with a smile.

But when Kelly found a digital camera containing photos from the Spanish holiday, Kelly was stunned to spot the date on the images - it was the same day that Laura had apparently killed Rick, which she had confirmed before she died from cancer.

Rushing home to the flat, Kelly sat down to show Gary the camera, saying that it proved her mum couldn't have killed her dad. "So who did?" she quizzed him.

A guilty Gary kept his cool as he tried to put Kelly off investigating further. He pointed out that cameras don't always use the correct date, and pleaded with Rick's former associate Sharon Geary (Naomi Cooper-Davis), who had arrived to congratulate Kelly on her nuptials, to back him up and keep quiet about what she knew.

Sharon was not happy when she learned that Kelly had recently been kidnapped, and felt her own guilt over lying to Kelly about Gary's actions. But she eventually agreed to avoid the engagement party and say nothing. But when Sharon approached Kelly to say goodbye, Kelly asked her about the alibi she had now discovered for her mum.

Sharon made a half-hearted attempt to dismiss the photos, but with Kelly looking uneasy, she told Kelly she didn't trust Gary. The conversation took a shocking turn for the teen as she realised that Sharon knew the truth, and Sharon ultimately revealed that Laura was innocent and Gary had killed Rick.

Kelly was distraught as she asked questions through her sobs. Sharon explained that Gary had previously told her he was protecting his loved ones at the time - but she was no longer so sure. Kelly came to terms with the fact that Gary must have taken her in out of guilt; but when she headed home, she didn't let on to Gary that anything had changed.

As she stewed on her discovery, Kelly watched on as Gary instructed son Jake and stepson Liam to go to bed. As he jokingly told the boys that they would be in trouble with Kelly if they didn't comply, Kelly went along with his teasing. But all the while, her tone betrayed to viewers that her anger was simmering.

With Coronation Street teasing Kelly's departure as she and Gary have a showdown next week, will Gary pay for his crime? And just how will Kelly make her exit?

