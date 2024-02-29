Sean was proud that his son was set on doing the right thing, and expected Dylan to follow through on this during a meeting at the school that day. But Dylan received a threatening message from Mason, who told him to keep his cool and not to give his name to Mrs Crawshaw "or else".

With this warning in mind, Dylan was nervous as he and Sean arrived at the school. He owned up to his own behaviour, stating that the abusive social media messages started as a joke. But when Sean and Mrs Crawshaw asked who else was involved, Dylan sat in silence.

After suspending Dylan, it was clear that Mrs Crawshaw knew full well that he was not the ringleader of the group of bullies, but Dylan failed to respond, knowing that Mason would turn on him if he revealed his part in Liam's torment.

Back at home, Sean was furious that Dylan had left Mason out of the situation, and with the teen not budging on this decision, Sean took action to punish him. He took Dylan's phone to lock away, and handed him a pen and paper for his schoolwork.

But when Dylan pointed out that he would still need his laptop to help with his homework, Sean relented – albeit with a strict time limit for its use.

With Mason very much in charge of Dylan's movements at the moment, will anything convince him to speak up?

Spoilers for upcoming episodes have revealed that this storyline will take an even more unsettling turn, when Mason sets up Dylan for knife possession. Will the truth ever come out?

