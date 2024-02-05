But despite Adam not wanting to put an actual hit out on Damon, it's been hinted that Harvey might go too far and order his death!

As the ITV soap continued, Sarah celebrated her birthday. Mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) made it clear that she didn't approve when Sarah announced that Damon was moving in.

Adam later spotted Sarah helping Damon move into the flat, and he scathingly wished the pair luck together.

Damon continued his charm offensive over drinks at the Bistro with the Platts just as Adam walked in. Again, he downplayed his hurt and shared a reasonably civil exchange with Sarah.

Adam made a deal with Harvey in Coronation Street. ITV

Later, Adam picked the brains of colleague Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) and her fellow solicitor boyfriend Joel Deering (Calum Lill), asking about a firearms case involving a teen.

They later had good news for Adam, explaining that there might be a way to appeal the teen's case. But it seemed the advice was actually to benefit Harvey.

Adam then opened a package, containing a mug which read 'World's Best Solicitor'.

Knowing it was from Harvey, Adam made a call and said he hoped to launch an appeal, so Harvey had better get his man on standby to "get rid of Damon". Should Damon watch his back?

