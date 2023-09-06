This left Ty with a dilemma, so Cassie offered to take some cash and go and collect the present for him.

While Cassie's mum Evelyn (Maureen Plummer) told Ty that he had made a huge error, as Cassie could not be trusted with the money, we saw Cassie accosted by dealer Dean Turnbull (Anthony Crank) on the street.

He sold her some pills, which Cassie took amid anguished cries. Tyrone waited for his mother to appear as the party got underway at the Bistro - but soon Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) revealed that he had stepped in upon seeing a man attacking Cassie recently.

Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) had no choice but to admit the man was Dean, her old dealer, and that she had caught Cassie stealing from the garage.

A search party began for Cassie, but it was Tyrone's other daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) who found Cassie unconscious outside.

Sending Hope to get a doctor, Abi called an ambulance, and Cassie was rushed to hospital.

She later woke up and discharged herself against medical advice, and returned to see Tyrone, who was worried about traumatised Hope as he told Evelyn he wished he had listened to her.

Tyrone told Cassie that she had to move back to the precinct flat, but he was clearly still concerned for her welfare as Evelyn refused to join her.

Later, at the flat, Abi arrived to tell Cassie that she was there to show support, as Tyrone had called her.

While this offered Cassie hope for the future, can she get clean at last?

