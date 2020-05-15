Emmerdale representatives added: “The health and wellbeing of our people and those who work with us has always been our highest priority. We are in the final ­stages of working with others across the industry on a return-to-production protocol and we’re in active discussions with the Government on this.”

RadioTimes.com has approached Emmerdale for comment on the reports.

So it sounds like June will be the most likely time to restart, but what does this mean for episodes staying on screen?

It's thought Emmerdale is nearing the end of its banked episodes, while Corrie should have enough to see us through to June.

But, like EastEnders, we imagine that a transmission break is looking increasingly likely.

However, it is great news that it seems like most of the soaps will be filming again before too long and as long as they can do it safely, we can't wait to eventually get them back full time. Whilst there is currently no news on Hollyoaks, Neighbours is filming again already whilst the cast and crew of Home and Away will be back at the end of the month. Both Australian soaps are now back to five days a week - although UK viewers have now fallen behind on the action.

