BBC director of content Charlotte Moore has said to The Telegraph that she hopes BBC shows such as EastEnders and Top Gear will be going back into production by the end of next month but with big differences for those that work on them. A number of changes will have to be implemented in this post lockdown world, from stars having to do their own hair and makeup, to a noticeable difference in how close people are on screen.

Whilst Moore did not explicitly state that there will be a period of time without EastEnders on the air, according to an insider speaking to Metro, that is going to be the case. There is always the chance that the BBC will reduce the output down to one episode a week, but it seems more likely that the show will go off air and be replaced for a couple of weeks.

While it has already been confirmed that coronavirus will exist in Coronation Street, we have also now learned from Metro that it will exist in Walford too with the virus being a part of the lives of residents there in the same way it is for us - although don't expect it to be prominent.

As for other BBC shows such as Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty, there is no current indication of when filming will resume but Moore said the BBC wants to "kick-start the TV industry and support our brilliant production sector nationwide". So expect more news in the coming weeks.

