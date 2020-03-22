"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

"We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.“

This comes after the soaps announced they would be reducing their weekly output of episodes each week.

Coronation Street will now air one episode on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, whereas Emmerdale has cut back to five instalments a week from six.

