A representative of Channel 5 told RadioTimes.com: "Home and Away will resume filming on May 25th at Seven’s studios. This follows a seven-week break that was implemented as a precautionary response to COVID-19 but also included Easter holidays. A range of measures will be in place to minimise risk for cast and crew, to be overseen by dedicated safety officers.

The measures include temperature checks on arrival, increased hygiene practices and rigorous cleaning schedules. Scripts will also be reworked to reduce close contact, in constant consultation with the cast and crew to ensure the health and safety of all."

Here in the UK, no soaps have even given a hint as to when they will get back into production and they are all airing episodes at a reduced rate in order to keep new footage on the screens.

More like this

Home and Away and Neighbours, however, have both gone back to airing 5 episodes as of this week on Channel 5. This does mean that Neighbours has now fallen behind Australia again, whilst the gap for Home and Away viewers is now even longer. It remains to be seen if there are plans in place for the shows to catch up or whether this gap will be a permanent one going forward.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.