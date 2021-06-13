When are the soaps on next week? Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Eastenders are on the move

From next week, we will be able to binge-watch three of our main soaps in one sitting for the week as Mondays are becoming soap days – and we are happy with anything that allows us to feel more positive about a Monday!

As of next week, starting June 14th, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be debuting the whole week’s worth of episodes on their respective streaming sites, so BBC iPlayer for EastEnders and the ITV Hub for the others.

The BBC have this planned for three weeks while Corrie and Emmerdale will be taking this new approach for four weeks – running into the first week of July.

So this means that you can watch them all whenever you like – you can even watch them at the times they would normally be shown if you want to – but of course, it means you can also binge them all.

They will still be shown on their main channels, but look for some changes with double episodes and alterations to the regular time slot, While we do not have the schedule information for the whole period this will be happening, we do have week one and here are the dates and times you will be able to watch live, week commencing June 14th.

When is Coronation Street on next week?

We only get two visits to the Cobbles for next week but they are hour-long instalments and here is when you will be able to catch them playing on ITV1.

Monday, June 14th at 9pm – 60 mins

Thursday, June 17th at 9pm – 60 mins

When is EastEnders on next week?

Much like Corrie, EastEnders is also doubling up its episodes next week with only two nights on the BBC schedule where it is set to air.

Tuesday, June 15th at 7.35pm – Double episode

Wednesday, June 16th at 7.35pm – Double episode

When is Emmerdale on next week?

You will get three ITV1 visits to the Dales next week with two hour-long episodes and a single-length one currently on the schedule.

Monday, June 14th at 8pm – 60 mins

Wednesday, June 16th at 6.45pm – 30 mins

Thursday, June 17th at 8pm – 60 mins

The schedules for the following weeks have not yet been announced but you can expect them to follow a similar path to this.

When Euro 2020 is over, all the soaps will return to their regular schedules – but could we be seeing the soaps move to streaming permanently so people can choose how and when to watch them at their own leisure? We don’t expect it to happen straight away but if they perform well, it could well be something the channels will strongly consider later in the year.

