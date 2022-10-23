Elinor Lawless and William Beck, known for playing the tough roles of Stevie Nash and Dylan Keogh respectively, spoke to Digital Spy at the Inside Soap Awards 2022 this weekend.

One of the stars off BBC One medical soap Casualty has said the show is poised to return to schedules next month, although nothing is set in stone at present.

They were grilled on when the long-running series will be back on our screens and confirmed that Casualty is currently eyeing a return date in November 2022.

Lawless clarified: "Obviously, we're subject to schedule changes, there's a level of flexibility. But yes, we're back in November."

Both characters have brought up mixed emotions from viewers during their time on the show, known for their upfront attitudes which can sometimes come off as rude.

Recently, they have come to blows with each other, which is a storyline set to be carried forward through the next batch of Casualty episodes, along with another major development.

"For Stevie, the sparring with Dylan definitely continues and she gets in hot water with the acquaintance of a patient, that potentially leaves her in danger," she said. "That was was quite exciting to film."

Lawless was also asked whether she considers her character to be a villain, but countered that things aren't so simple with Stevie, before adding unequivocally that "I'm on her side".

On Saturday night, Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ellie Taylor performed a routine set to the Casualty theme music, as part of the show's BBC centenary celebration.

Casualty is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

