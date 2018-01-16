When it comes to Doctor Who, it's a thin line between love and hate - and on the internet, they're basically the same thing.

Advertisement

Via Twitter, Facebook and comments underneath our articles, RadioTimes.com has played host to this anger more times than we'd like to count. And therefore, we think we have a pretty good idea of what it is that infuriates Whovians the most. But what is it? Here, from 15-1, we count down just what it is that turns Doctor Who fans into Daleks…