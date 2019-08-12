After one particularly eager fan repeatedly messaged the director to include Batman in the reimagining of the DC classic, Gunn – who has also directed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise – decided to set the record straight on Instagram.

“You can check out Batman in The Batman, out June 2021,” he wrote. “The Suicide Squad will feature mostly, you know, The Suicide Squad.”

After being played by Ben Affleck in Batman vs Superman and Justice League, it has since been confirmed that Twilight star Robert Pattinson will be taking the reins as Bruce Wayne as the franchise is rebooted.

The newest reimagining of The Suicide Squad, set for release in 2021, is set to largely ignore the events of the critically panned 2016 movie, with only some of the original squad set to return.

More like this

Margot Robbie and Jai Courtenay will reprise their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang respectively, with Octavia Spencer rumoured to also be returning as government boss Amanda Waller alongside Joel Kinnaman as army man Rick Flag.

Idris Elba was originally expected to take over from Will Smith as Deadshot, but it has since been reported that Elba will play a brand new character in order to give Smith a chance to return to the franchise should he so wish.

While plot specifics are not yet known, The Suicide Squad is likely to once again follow the team of supervillains thrown together by a shadowy government department to carry out assassinations and dangerous missions, while being kept in line by explosive implants in their brains.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad is currently set to be released on 6th August 2021.