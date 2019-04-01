Speaking to Business Insider, Courtney said: "We're getting ready to shoot in a few months' time. There's not much else I can reveal about it but, yeah, you'll be seeing Boomerang back for sure."

Luther's Idris Elba is also reportedly in talks to join the cast, replacing Will Smith in the role of anti-hero and expert assassin Deadshot, after Smith dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Guardian of the Galaxy's James Gunn is behind the film's script and potentially in the directing chair, after he was fired and then re-hired by Disney.

The first Suicide Squad film also starred Jared Leto (as the Joker), Cara Delevingne (Enchantress), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag)and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller). It was met with lukewarm reviews but performed well at the box office, becoming the 10th highest grossing film of 2016.

James Gunn (Getty)

The Suicide Squad sequel is due to be scheduled for release on on 6th August 2021