Gunn was removed from the third instalment of the Guardians series in July after the highlighting of a series of offensive tweets sent between 2008 and 2011.

Star Bautista has been his most vocal supporter, stating that working on the sequel (which he is contractually obliged to do) is "pretty nauseating" without the director.

Now, The Wrap reports that Warner Bros and DC are lining up Gunn to write – and potentially direct – Suicide Squad 2. If the news proves accurate, it will mean that one of Marvel's top talents could be set to join one of their biggest rivals.

Upon hearing the news, Guardians actor Bautista tweeted, "where do I sign up!" with a link on an article on Gunn's potential hiring.

Gunn will reportedly have a completely new take on the film series. The original Suicide Squad took £570 million worldwide but proved a flop with critics when it was released back in 2016.

It's one of a few planned DC films that hint that the comic book film franchise is headed in a different direction, following the news of Todd Phillips' (The Hangover) Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker origin movie and Birds of Prey, the Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) film helmed by indie director Cathy Yan.