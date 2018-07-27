“No official directive at all, and I don’t think I’ve ever tweeted anything that bad,” Johnson tweeted, in response to a post from The Mary Sue which pondered the reasons for his decision. “But it’s nine years of stuff written largely off the cuff as ephemera, if trolls scrutinizing it for ammunition is the new normal, this seems like a “why not?” move.”

The move represents a growing sense of anxiety in Hollywood, where a zero-tolerance policy about offensive statements is being implemented by major studios.

Gunn's firing followed network ABC's (a subsidiary of Disney) decision to fire Roseanne Barr from her self-titled sitcom after she posted a racist tweet about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.