According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will reprise her role as Quinn, the part-time girlfriend of the Joker.

Other supervillains who could put in an appearance include Catwoman (Batman's love interest) and Poison Ivy (who is the mistress of plants and their toxins).

The screenplay will be penned by Tomb Raider and Sherlock Holmes 3 writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

Suicide Squad was met with negative reviews, but remained a hit at the box office – even beating Deadpool internationally. Capitalising on this success, Warner Bros now has a sequel in the works and is developing a spin-off featuring Will Smith's assassin character Deadshot.

But the studio are reportedly keen to get things moving on the Sirens movie, which is now on the "fast track".