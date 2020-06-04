Read on for everything you need to know about The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera.

How to watch The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera

The virtual panel will take place on Friday 5th June at 4.45pm CT (10.45pm BST for UK viewers). Click here to watch from the comfort of your own home.

ATX Television Festival’s “ATX TV… from the Couch!” virtual festival takes place across the weekend June 5th - 7th.

Who is on the panel for The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera?

The panel includes series creator and writer Jon Favreau, executive producer and director Dave Filoni, alongside guest directors Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

The panel will be hosted by entertainment journalist Anthony Breznican.

All five are set to continue working within the Star Wars universe in the future, but it sounds like the panel discussion will focus almost entirely on season one, and how each of the very individual episodes interwove to create the show's compelling narrative, as we followed 'Mando' and The Child - better known as Baby Yoda.

