The Boys star casts doubt on season 3 return

Amazon Prime Video’s darkly explosive take on superheroes The Boys might have lost one of its villains.

It looks like Aya Cash, who plays far-right neo-Nazi – and regular Nazi, since she was there when the party was formed – might not return to the Vought Tower for the third season.

In an interview with EW, Cash cast doubt on a comeback, saying: “I want to know if she’ll be back too.” With filming currently taking place in Toronto, it certainly looks unlikely.

“I’m not there now,” Cash added. “I’m on a new Fox show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in.”

For those who need a refresher, The Boys season 2 ending saw Stormfront’s limbs slashed clean off when Homelander and Becca’s son Ryan used his heat vision powers.

The blow would have been fatal if it had hit any other Supe – and in fact killed Ryan’s mother Becca – but if we know one thing about Stormfront, it’s that she doesn’t stay down for long.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke previously confirmed to EW that Stormfront wasn’t actually dead. “She’s not dead. She’s just a stump. Among the writers and talking with Aya, we’re like, ‘Well, what is going to happen to Stumpfront?’ So we’ll see,” he said leaving the door open for a return in the future.

