Originally the exposition was meant to part of the second episode of the new season, but showrunner Eric Kripke explained why it didn't appear.

According to EW, he said the crew "originally shot something that revealed where he went and what his experiences were" for episode two of season two. "But it ultimately didn't end up fitting that well into the episode because it made Butcher's story a lot less mysterious and intriguing, and it slowed down the rhythm."

In the short film, Billy meets up with with an old army contact to see if they can track down his wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), who he now knows is alive. His wartime friend may seem like he's helping, but while Billy is in the shower he's straight on the phone to the Feds because Billy is wanted for the murder of Vice President Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue).

A fight takes place, which doesn't end well for Billy's ex buddy.

The Boys will release new episodes of season two each Friday, while season three was already confirmed by Kripke and Amazon before season two premiered.

The Boys season one was a global success for Amazon Prime Video, hence the speed with which it commissioned season three.

At the time, Kripke said: “Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room, and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material.

“We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus.”

