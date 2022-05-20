Stranger Things season 4 is “a little bit more human”, says Sadie Sink

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Sink revealed that her character Max Mayfield (whose brother Billy died last season) has a darker storyline in the coming episodes.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has teased that while previous seasons saw our characters "dealing with supernatural elements", the fourth season "feels a little bit more human".

"I mean, yeah, she had some heavy stuff this year. It was kind of a nice challenge, figuring out what these types of [moods] looked like on Max and find something that felt true to her. The writing was really good. So it made my job a lot easier," she said.

"It was kind of a more careful process than I think I was used to in previous seasons. Because, I mean, we were always dealing with supernatural elements and heavy stuff like that. But season 4, it feels a little bit more human. So it required a little bit more attention and focus.

"I mean, we’re always very focused. But season 4 was like – I don’t know, it’s kind of good to be delicate with it."

Other characters will also be explored more, including the friendship between Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Will (Noah Schnapp).

Finn Wolfhard said: "Absolutely. Yeah, this season answers a ton of questions, and a lot of beautiful scenes happen this year that talk about their relationship and delving into these ideas of compassion and friendship. You will see.”

The Duffer Brothers (the series creators) have already confirmed that this will be the penultimate season of Stranger Things – and that they already have a "rough sketch" for the show's conclusion.

Additional reporting by Sab Astley.