Unfortunately, there's a long time to wait until those climactic episodes arrive on our Netflix homepage, so in the meantime, let's look back at the incredible journey we've been on so far.

Expectations are sky high for the final season of Stranger Things , which is set to bring the acclaimed sci-fi drama to an end in epic fashion.

We've compiled a list of 15 questions that span all four seasons of Stranger Things, including some deep cuts that could leave even the most passionate fans scratching their heads.

The question is: how good is your memory? Take the ultimate Stranger Things quiz below and find out whether you're due a(nother) rewatch.

Stranger Things has emerged as a pop culture juggernaut since its debut in 2016, serving as a love letter to cinematic adventures from the 1980s as well as an inventive story in its own right.

The central characters have won the hearts of viewers across the world, with stars David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard going on to join other major franchises – from Marvel to Godzilla and Ghostbusters respectively.

The town of Hawkins, Indiana has become a character itself, with its sleepy outside appearance masking a creepy underbelly that includes dangerous laboratories and terrifying monsters lurking in the darkness.

Stranger Things 4 ramped up the horror elements by introducing Vecna, an otherworldly force of nature who kills his victims in a brutal manner.

Wolfhard recently told press that Stranger Things 5, who's production has been halted amid the ongoing writers strike, is going back to the show's roots, which could mean a scaled back story akin to the first season.

