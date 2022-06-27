Stranger Things bosses have revised previous episodes

Speaking to Variety , the series bosses said that - in addition to retconning a past moment to address an error regarding Will Byers's birthday - they have previously revised or "George Lucas'd" other past episodes, referencing the Star Wars creator's tendency to retcon.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have admitted to revising previous episodes of the series on Netflix.

"We have George Lucas'd things also that people don't know about," Matt Duffer said, although he didn't specify which aspects of Stranger Things had been altered post-release.

"You do have the physical copies though, the Blu-rays and stuff – you'd have to compare [with the Netflix version]," Ross Duffer added.

The Duffers also admitted to editing some scenes from Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 after it was released on 27th May.

“Some of the visual effects,” said Ross. “It’s not, like, story, but you’re essentially patching in shots. Netflix is – I don’t think they’ve ever allowed people to patch on opening week and even weekend.

"And we said, ‘Well, why not?’ And he said, ‘Well, it makes us nervous.’ And we’re like, ‘Well, maybe we try it this time.’ And it turned out fine.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Shortly after the release of the latest season of Stranger Things, fans noticed that an episode appeared to be set on Will Byers's birthday – the date of which had been previously established in a past season.

However, the Duffer Brothers admitted that this was a continuity error on their part, and that other on-screen characters hadn't forgotten Will's birthday, as viewers feared.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things Netflix

Ross joked at the time: "What we're going to do is we'll go and George Lucas it."

Matt added: "We're thinking his new birthday... is going to be May 22nd, because 'May' can fit in Winona [Ryder]'s mouth. So that would be us George Lucas-ing the situation."

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.