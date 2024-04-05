The kick-off event, Deadly Concerto, will form part of the Stand by for Action 2! concert, to be held at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Saturday 13th July.

This will be followed by a series of novellas/audiobooks and comic anthologies released between July and November – though each release is designed to be enjoyed individually, they will also form part of a larger narrative.

Produced by Anderson Entertainment as part of its newly expanded licence with ITV Studios, Stingray: Deadly Uprising is set within the narrative of the original series timeline and is an official part of the canon.

Stingray 60 Years. Anderson Entertainment

Airing 39 episodes between 4th October 1964 and 27th June 1965, the original Stingray television series was created by legendary TV producers Gerry and Sylvia Anderson and was part of a raft of "Supermarionation" puppet shows, which also included Thunderbirds and Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons.

The show charted the exploits of the World Aquanaut Security Patrol (WASP) and its flagship Stingray, crewed by Captain Troy Tempest, navigator Lieutenant "Phones" and Marina, a mute young woman from the undersea city of Pacifica. The underwater despot King Titan served as primary antagonist.

A synopsis for the new anniversary story reads: "Witness the cunning Titan launch his most audacious plot yet against the World Aquanaut Security Patrol (WASP), forging alliances with sinister undersea races and hijacking Marineville's latest technological marvel.

"It's up to Troy Tempest, along with the valiant Stingray crew, to thwart Titan's nefarious plans, protect Marineville and prevent the conquest of the surface world."

Jamie Anderson, Managing Director of Anderson Entertainment and writer of the Stingray: Deadly Uprising arc, said: "Celebrating 60 years of Stingray is not just about looking back at the incredible legacy left by my father, Gerry Anderson, but also about pushing the boundaries of storytelling into new and exciting territories.

"With Stingray: Deadly Uprising, we're honouring the past while boldly navigating the future of this beloved series. We’re incredibly grateful to ITV Studios for allowing us to tell this new epic story for Stingray fans worldwide. You can expect a thrilling journey across multiple platforms, and of course, we've got a few more surprises up our sleeve to ensure this anniversary is truly unforgettable."

Andrew Clements, Range Producer, added: "Working on the Stingray 60th Anniversary range has been an exhilarating challenge. We aimed to encapsulate the essence of the original series while expanding its horizons with new stories, characters and adventures that span live performances, novellas and comics.

"This project is a testament to the enduring appeal of Stingray and its ability to captivate imaginations, and we hope it will spark the same sense of wonder and excitement in today's audiences as it did six decades ago."

Read on for more details about the individual stories making up Stingray: Deadly Uprising.

1. Deadly Concerto – Live Performance Our adventure kicks off on stage with Deadly Concerto, a live performance to be held at Anderson Entertainment’s Stand by for Action 2! concert, where Titan discovers a new alliance and the secrets of a lost race. Using their musical abilities to control creatures and people, they pose a new threat. Marina's unique connection might just be the key to thwarting this dangerous power play. 2. The Titanican Strategem – Novella & Audiobook #1 In Chris Dale’s novel, a daring raid on Marineville is merely the first stage in an audacious scheme by Titan to achieve final victory over the terraneans! The undersea despot is hunting for new allies – but has he made a fatal mistake with the first recruits to his cause? As the Stingray crew deals with the fallout of Titan’s latest scheme, the team at Marineville – including new arrival Lieutenant Sara Coral – embarks on a rescue mission to save them, but some old enemies are planning to end the war between Marineville and Titanica – with the obliteration of both sides! 3. Tales From The Depths – Comic Anthology Volume One This anthology combines TV Century 21 classics with five brand-new stories, introducing different undersea races and escalating tensions. From jailbreaks to new alliances, each tale pushes Stingray's crew closer to Titan's trap, culminating in a cliffhanger that sets the stage for an all-out conflict. 4. Project Orca – Novella & Audiobook #2 In the aftermath, with Stingray damaged, Bob Ayres's novella unveils the theft of a new piece of technology – part of X20's desperate bid to regain favour with Titan. The theft sets off a chain of events that pit the repaired Stingray against an overwhelming alliance. 5. Battle Lines – Comic Anthology Volume Two The saga concludes in this anthology, combining additional classic comic strip adventures with five more brand-new stories where desperate measures lead to alliances both made and broken. As Titan's forces launch a decisive assault on Marineville turning the terraneans' might against them, it's up to Stingray and newfound allies to defend their home.

Stingray: Deadly Uprising releases will be available to purchase from the Gerry Anderson Store. The original series is available to watch on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

