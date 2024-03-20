Speaking to RadioTimes.com, X-Men '97 director/producer Jake Castorena said that there was never any discussion about diverging from the original opening and theme music.

"If we're going to do something that [means] we're in a sandbox, there's automatically certain things that we should do, verbatim, that should just be in the DNA of our show from day one – and yes, the theme and the main titles was never in doubt."

X-Men '97. Disney

The aim, Castorena explained, was "to have that feeling of cohesion" between the new series and the original, "making it feel like it's all part of the same show".

"At the end of the day, we are a spiritual successor – we are a revival," he said. "I can tout this until I'm blue in the face – we're not a reboot, we're not a retelling... the goal is to be able to watch the OG show and go right into ours... or start with our show and go right into the OG show."

Much of the original cast from X-Men: The Animated Series has returned for the revival – including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Lenore Zann as Rogue and George Buza as Beast.

However, certain roles have been recast, with legacy cast members instead appearing in new roles instead.

Explaining the logic behind this decision, Castorena said: "For those who wanted to come back and for whatever reasons weren't able to do the voice, we brought them back to play other characters, to make sure we still had everybody in the sandbox.

"Honestly, it's a way to get everybody back. It's the best way to get everybody back, as best as we could."

Picking up after the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 sees the team – now led by Cyclops – face dangerous new challenges following the loss of their founder and mentor, Professor X.

X-Men '97 is streaming now on Disney Plus – two episodes are live now, with the remainder of the 10-episode first season releasing weekly until 15th May.

