Created by YouTuber Jon H, the new edit reimagines Rey and the Emperor’s battle on Exogol by adding in Force Ghosts of key Jedi in the series – Frank Oz’s Yoda, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan Kenobi specifically – who help Rey overpower the Dark Lord of the Sith with the collective power of the Jedi.

It’s a simple change pulled off well, partially because it’s only adding to what actually happens in the film. During the actual Rise of Skywalker the Jedi speak to Rey in voiceover prior to this face-off, with the Jedi above (and others including some from the Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels TV series) offering vocal, if not visible, encouragement.

Still, actually seeing the Jedi help out adds a certain power to the legacy of the series as a whole – and, given that some rumours suggested that the Jedi originally were supposed to appear in Force Ghost form to help Rey before being cut, perhaps this version of the scene isn’t such a departure after all.

Now, if we can just find someone to add in Jar Jar Binks to every crucial dramatic moment in Episode IX, we’ll really be cooking.

