Obi-Wan Kenobi scrapped film plans could hold key to season 2 plot

Stuart Beattie – who is credited as a writer on several episodes of the first season – has explained that he was originally attached to write a feature film before the project was converted to the small screen.

The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi might have come to an end last week, but the cast and crew of the show have made it clear that they hope to return for more – and there are already a few clues about what a second run could explore.

What's more, he revealed that he had drawn up plans for a possible sequel to the proposed film, which could now form the basis of a second season on Disney Plus should it be renewed.

'There's actually three stories here. Because there are three different evolutions that the character has to make in order to go from Obi-Wan to Ben," he explained in an interview with The Direct, adding that "The second [movie] was thinking about where Kenobi ends up."

Beattie then referenced the iconic moment in A New Hope when Obi-Wan sacrifices himself, saying, "If you stop and think about it, it's a pretty sudden thing, to just kind of go be fighting a guy, to see Luke and go, 'I'm gonna die.' You know, that to me, that required forethought. That required pre-acceptance that this was going to happen."

"So again, it's one of those universal things we all struggle with, to come to terms with our own mortality," he added.

"And get him to that point where Obi Wan has accepted the idea that he's going to die, and that he's going to die willingly at a crucial moment, and you will know when that moment presents itself. So that when that moment comes up in [A New Hope], you understand.

"So for me, if I have anything to do with the second season of Obi Wan, that's the character evolution that I would take him on. That, to me, is really interesting. And like I said, universal."

