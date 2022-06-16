Neil Patrick Harris reveals new look at his Doctor Who character

The former How I Met Your Mother actor has shared a new image of himself from the set of the sci-fi drama, in which he dons another extravagant costume sure to drum up more theories from fans.

We may not know exactly who Neil Patrick Harris is playing in Doctor Who's upcoming 60th anniversary special , but one thing is certain: he dresses to impress!

Following on from the image released at the time of his casting announcement, which saw him take on an eccentric look complete with tiny spectacles and a polka dot bow tie, this latest ensemble also commands attention.

Harris is pictured wearing a dapper tuxedo with a white flower attached to the lapel, while a large top hat provides some added flair.

It's the kind of outfit that would go down quite nicely at a wedding, although we have no details at this time about the context of the scenes it will be featured in.

Harris was first to share the photo online via his Instagram page, describing it as his "birthday suit" as he wore it during shooting on his 49th birthday yesterday.

Doctor Who's official Twitter account later reposted the snap, sending warm wishes to the actor but offering no further clues as to his role in the sci-fi drama.

Numerous theories relating to who Harris could be playing have cropped up since his casting, with one of the most prominent suggestions being legacy foe Celestial Toymaker, who first appeared in a serialised storyline broadcast in April 1966.

The character has since been revived for two novels and two Big Finish audio adventures, but hasn't been seen in live-action since that initial debut, where he was portrayed by the late Batman star Michael Gough.

If that theory proves to be true, it will be the latest in a string of antagonistic roles for Harris, who recently played Count Olaf in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events and The Analyst in last year's The Matrix Resurrections.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

