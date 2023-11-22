The Doctor Who Christmas special is titled The Church on Ruby Road, as originally confirmed by Disney Plus.

Showrunner Russell T Davies recently teased what viewers can expect from the new festive episode, describing it as "thrilling".

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. BBC/Bad Wolf

During an appearance on the BBC's Morning Live, Davies teased: "It's really exciting, it's thrilling, it's explosive, it's brilliant. You've seen Ncuti in Sex Education – he is just the most phenomenal human being. Christmas Day is a new start again, come and join a brand new adventure."

Following the Christmas special, Gatwa will return as The Doctor in a full season, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elsewhere on the sofa will be Imelda Staunton talking about playing Queen Elizabeth II in the final episodes of The Crown, The Tourist's Jamie Dornan, and Jack Lowden, who is starring in the latest season of spy drama Slow Horses.

Of course it wouldn't be a Graham Norton Show without an exceptional performance and so Gregory Porter will be performing Christmas Wish during the show.

If you're after a taste of The Graham Norton Show before then, the chat show series continues on Friday 24th November, with special guests Michael Fassbender, comedy legend Jennifer Saunders, Back to Life star Daisy Haggard and pop superstars Take That.

The Graham Norton Show continues on BBC One on Friday 24th November at 10:40pm.

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.