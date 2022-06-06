The show is particularly noteworthy for its milestone representation, with Ms Marvel being the first Muslim superhero to appear in the MCU, while her Pakistani heritage will also be explored throughout the series.

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the live-action debut of another iconic character in Ms Marvel , which tells the story of schoolgirl-turned-superhero Kamala Khan.

As is standard for any Marvel project, the storyline is being kept under wraps, but will set the stage for upcoming blockbuster The Marvels, which sees Kamala join forces with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Keep scrolling for all the details on the upcoming Ms Marvel episodes and the show's release schedule on Disney Plus.

How many episodes are in Ms Marvel?

There will be six episodes of Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel in total.

The runtime of the episodes is expected to be between 35 and 55 minutes, putting it in the same region as other Marvel shows on Disney Plus, including Moon Knight, Hawkeye and Loki.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Ms Marvel episode 1 released?

Ms Marvel episode 1 will be released on Disney Plus at 8am BST on Wednesday 8th June 2022.

By this point, die-hard Marvel fans may be well into the habit of waking up early to watch new episodes before work, while our friends across the pond have been staying up late to keep up with the shows as they drop.

Indeed, if you're tuning in from the United States, Ms Marvel premieres in the early hours of the morning, with the exact time varying depending on which zone you fall into – 12midnight PDT, 2am CDT or 3am EDT.

Ms Marvel episodes release schedule

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel Disney Plus

There will be six episodes of Ms Marvel in total, but episode titles are yet to be announced – likely to protect any potential spoilers that could be gleaned from them.

We'll update the below list with titles as they are revealed, but for now, here are the dates to mark in your calendar.

Episode 1 - Wednesday 8th June 2022 Episode 2 - Wednesday 15th June 2022 Episode 3 - Wednesday 22nd June 2022 Episode 4 - Wednesday 29th June 2022 Episode 5 - Wednesday 6th July 2022 Episode 6 - Wednesday 13th July 2022

Will there be more episodes of Ms Marvel?

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel Disney

It's unclear whether Ms Marvel could return for a second season on Disney Plus, with the outcome likely dependent on both the reception to the show and what becomes of Kamala Khan in 2023 blockbuster The Marvels.

It's possible that the film will transition her to the big screen permanently, but she could return to Disney Plus for another more personal story.

Overall, Marvel Studios has been quite cagey about the future of its Disney Plus shows thus far, with only Loki and What If...? officially moving forward with second seasons.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will reportedly continue in a cinematic Captain America 4 (still unconfirmed), similar to how threads from WandaVision were incorporated into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The future of Moon Knight, Hawkeye and WandaVision remains completely up in the air, although the latter two have both spawned spin-offs for Echo (Alaqua Cox) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) respectively.

Ms Marvel premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 8th June 2022 – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.