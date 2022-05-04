Since Doctor Strange and Spider-Man cracked open the multiverse in No Way Home , fans have been clamouring for the next Marvel movie to deal with the ramifications.

The most anticipated Marvel movie of the year is almost upon us!

The title alone tells us that we’re in for an even more conceptually ambitious Marvel outing with the upcoming sequel, which is set to link to a number of Marvel’s other Phase 4 releases including Loki and WandaVision and have some big consequences for other upcoming Marvel movies.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Stephen Strange (aka Doctor Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen returning as Scarlet Witch, as well as a dimension-hopping new hero America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

But will viewers be able to watch Doctor Strange 2 on Disney Plus? Read on for all the latest streaming information.

Alternatively, if you’re wondering what to watch before heading to the cinema to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, then check out our guide to the Marvel movies in order.

How to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness YouTube/Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on Thursday 5th May 2022, and in US cinemas on 6th May.

Much like other recent Marvel movies that landed in cinemas before coming to Disney Plus, Doctor Strange 2 won’t be streaming on Disney Plus for a while yet.

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness available to stream online?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not currently available to stream online.

The movie is expected to land on Disney Plus rather than HBO Max or Netflix, but a digital release date is yet to be announced.

Watch this space!

You can sign up to Disney Plus with an annual subscription for £79.90 or £7.99 a month.

Doctor Strange 2 digital release date

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel’s last three movies, not including Spider-Man: No Way Home – which is set to arrive as a digital release on streaming service Starz in the next six months as part of Sony’s prior deal with Starz – have hit Disney Plus either 70 or 90 days after their theatrical debuts.

Bearing this in mind, the earliest we can expect Doctor Strange 2 to land on Disney Plus would be July 2022.

Where to watch the original Doctor Strange movie

If you want to watch (or re-watch) the first Doctor Strange movie or the WandaVision series (there could be some Easter eggs and references after all) before diving head first into the sequel, there are a few options available.

You can stream both of these releases for free on Disney Plus, while Doctor Strange is also available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to UK cinemas on Thursday 5th May, while you can sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.

