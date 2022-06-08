Ms Marvel lands on the streamer today and, to add to the excitement surrounding the beloved character's screen debut, RadioTimes.com gave the first two episodes of Ms Marvel a five-star review .

But it sounds like the TV series might just be the beginning for Iman Vellani's take on American-Pakistani teen Kamala. During an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Ms Marvel actor Rish Shah, who plays Kamran in the series, revealed he thinks people will "want to see more".

"I think the main emotion [after watching] will be that they want to see more," he said. "She's such an exciting addition to the MCU and there's a whole wave of events and projects that are happening. And of course, there's all these potential team-ups for Ms Marvel – and that obviously is The Marvels that's happening."

Iman Vellani in Ms Marvel Disney

The Marvels is the sequel to Captain Marvel, and is confirmed to feature Brie Larson teaming up with Vellani's Kamala.

Shah added: "But I think they'll just kind of be like, 'Oh my God, I need it. I need it now. I need to see what she's going to do next and what's happening.' And hopefully they'll also just be content with the story that we've told thus far, because I think it's really a beautiful journey that she goes on."

The actor, who said he would play Kamran "every day if I could", also detailed why he thinks people will resonate with Kamala's journey.

He explained: "I think that everybody's gonna see themselves in her. And I think that not everybody might expect that.

"I know, it's such a popular comic run, right? So I think that people will probably be really happy to see how – hopefully – well it's been executed.

"And hopefully they feel as though it's something that they've found enjoyable and unique. And she's just a fan like most Marvel fans. So Kamala is probably the most relatable superhero we will come across and we have come across thus far."

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Ms Marvel premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 8th June 2022. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

