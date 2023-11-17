Monarch: Legacy of Monsters release schedule – When's episode 3 out?
Episodes of the brand new MonsterVerse series are being released weekly.
If you're looking for your next instalment in the MonsterVerse franchise, then look no further - as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has landed on Apple TV+.
The new series tracks two siblings as they follow in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch, which we were introduced to in the Godzilla films.
As per the synopsis: "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later - where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows."
So far, only two episodes of the series are available to watch, with the second leaving fans with a plethora of questions about what twists and turns could be in store for the rest of the show.
With that, read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
When is episode 3 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+?
The new series premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th November with the first two episodes.
Instalments of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be released weekly every Friday going forward, so that means that the third episode will be released on Friday 24th November.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters release schedule
Episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream, with the rest of the series being released each week.
- Episode 1 - Aftermath - Friday 17th November (out now)
- Episode 2 - Departure - Friday 17th November (out now)
- Episode 3 - Secrets & Lies - Friday 24th November
- Episode 4 - Parallels and Interiors - Friday 1st December
- Episode 5 - The Way Out - Friday 8th December
- Episode 6 - Terrifying Miracles - Friday 15th December
- Episode 7 - Will The Real May Please Stand Up? - Friday 22nd December
- Episode 8 - Birthright - Friday 29th December
- Episode 9 - TBC - Friday 5th January 2024
- Episode 10 - TBC - Friday 12th January 2024
How many episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are there?
There are 10 episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in total.
Each episode is around the 50 minute mark, and the finale is set to air on Friday 12th January 2024.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer
It's safe to say that there is much fanfare around the new Apple TV+ series, with the trailer (which was released last month) already racking up 18 million views.
Watch it for yourself below.
