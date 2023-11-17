As per the synopsis: "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later - where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows."

So far, only two episodes of the series are available to watch, with the second leaving fans with a plethora of questions about what twists and turns could be in store for the rest of the show.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

When is episode 3 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+?

The new series premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th November with the first two episodes.

Instalments of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be released weekly every Friday going forward, so that means that the third episode will be released on Friday 24th November.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters release schedule

Wyatt Russell stars in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

Episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream, with the rest of the series being released each week.

Episode 1 - Aftermath - Friday 17th November (out now)

Episode 2 - Departure - Friday 17th November (out now)

Episode 3 - Secrets & Lies - Friday 24th November

Episode 4 - Parallels and Interiors - Friday 1st December

Episode 5 - The Way Out - Friday 8th December

Episode 6 - Terrifying Miracles - Friday 15th December

Episode 7 - Will The Real May Please Stand Up? - Friday 22nd December

Episode 8 - Birthright - Friday 29th December

Episode 9 - TBC - Friday 5th January 2024

Episode 10 - TBC - Friday 12th January 2024

How many episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are there?

There are 10 episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in total.

Each episode is around the 50 minute mark, and the finale is set to air on Friday 12th January 2024.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer

It's safe to say that there is much fanfare around the new Apple TV+ series, with the trailer (which was released last month) already racking up 18 million views.

Watch it for yourself below.

