Taking to Instagram to post a picture of Coto, Davies wrote: "Manny Coto (1961-2023) Cuban-born American writer and producer. He worked on Star Trek, 24, and a great, mad series I loved called Odyssey 5.

"I never knew him, but he's one of those names; when his credit would pop up, I'd think, ooh this'll be good. And what more do you want, as a writer? Well played, Manny!"

Replying to comments by fans who were sharing their favourite Coto productions, Davies said: "Sad, isn't it, when it's someone you don't know but their work sings to you."

Russell T Davies. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Coto was born in Havana, Cuba and went on to become one of primetime TV's most prominent Latino writers and showrunners. His credits included hit series like 24, where he served as executive producer for four seasons, as well as writing and producing its sequels 24: Live Another Day and 24: Legacy.

Coto was well known for his work on American Horror Story, serving as executive producer from 2018 to 2022 and then American Horror Stories in 2021 to 2022, also directing an instalment in 2021.

Coto also worked on the final seasons of Star Trek: Enterprise and was often referred to as an "unsung hero" in the show, restoring classic franchise elements for fans to enjoy.

According to his family, Coto's “love of Star Trek permeated his life and his worldview". They stated: "In addition to being well-known for a spot-on William Shatner impression that left his writing staffs in stitches, he believed in the promise of the future and the boundless potential of mankind."