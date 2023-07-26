As the passengers attempt to reintegrate into society, a deeper mystery unfolds as they’re forced to grapple with what could have caused their time displacement.

The first 10 episodes of season 4 were released on Netflix on 4th November 2022, with fans having to wait months to discover the fate of the passengers before the next 10 episodes landed on Friday 2nd June 2023.

However, while season 4 is available to watch on Netflix in the UK, due to limitations of the licensing deal that Netflix signed with NBC after reviving the show in 2021, UK viewers will have to look elsewhere to watch the previous seasons.

So, where can you watch the first three seasons of Manifest in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Manifest season 2 and 3 in the UK

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in Manifest. Peter Kramer/Netflix

The first three seasons might not be available to watch on Netflix in the UK, but don't worry: seasons 2 and 3 are currently available to stream on Sky Go and Now TV for viewers on our shores.

Meanwhile, the first three seasons are available to purchase on digital platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies and Sky Store.

Why aren’t Manifest season 2 and 3 available on Netflix in the UK?

Saanvi Bahl and Ben Stone in Manifest season 4. Peter Kramer/Netflix

While all seasons of Manifest are available to stream on Netflix in the US, this isn't the case in the UK, with only season 4 available to watch on the platform.

This is because previous seasons of Manifest are exclusive to Sky and its streaming service Now TV in the UK.

When Manifest was cancelled by NBC after concluding its third season on the network, the show’s license was given to Netflix.

After Manifest's popularity exploded, Netflix decided to renew the final season, meaning it holds exclusive rights for season 4 only.

Manifest season 4 part 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Manifest seasons 2 and 3 are available to stream on NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

