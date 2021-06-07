Marvel’s Loki is confirmed as gender fluid in new teaser for Disney Plus series

With just a couple of days to go until brand new Disney Plus Marvel series Loki finally hits our screens, we’re seeing more and more details emerge about what to expect from the show.

Advertisement

One detail that came to light in a recent teaser trial concerns the title character’s gender identity, with Loki’s sex listed as “fluid” in a Time Variance Authority (TVA) document briefly seen on screen.

Disney

Of course, a key part of the character has always been his ability to shape-shift – and the new teaser could hint that the series will involve Loki transforming into Lady Loki for the first time in the MCU.

Lady Loki, who has frequently appeared in the Marvel comics, is essentially the same character – complete with the penchant for mischief – but in female form, and has long been rumoured to be appearing in the series.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

If Lady Loki does make an appearance, there’s been no official news about who might be playing her – but there have been some murmurs that cast member Sophia Di Martino could be playing her after on-set photos showed her wearing a familiar-looking green and gold outfit that echoed Hiddleston’s in The Avengers.

These rumours were given more weight when some eagle-eyed fans thought they’d spotted Martino as Lady Loki in the first trailer, with a scene showing a mysterious blonde and Loki against a cosmic background.

Advertisement

Some took it to be Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow being visited in the afterlife, but others insisted that it was Lady Loki herself – we don’t have too long to wait until we find out for sure…