Instead, the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special tells a hilarious story that sees Rey transported to memorable moments from across the Skywalker saga, while trying to make it back to her own time.

While obviously not canon, the 44-minute film functions as a love letter to the franchise, bringing back characters and acting talent from its rich history for a true festive celebration that all ages can enjoy.

Read on for all your essential information on how to watch the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.

How to watch Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is available to stream now exclusively on Disney Plus, following its initial release on Tuesday 17th November.

Anybody wanting to tune in will have to make sure they have a subscription to the streaming service, which are available for either £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for a full year. Sign up to Disney+ now.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special cast

While making a playful homage to arguably the strangest chapter in Star Wars history is certainly a fun novelty, the stellar cast behind the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is also getting fans excited.

Confirmed voice talent for the animated special include The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter and James Arnold Taylor, who played Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi respectively on the long-running series.

They will reprise their roles here, alongside fellow Clone Wars alumni Tom Kane as Yoda (among other characters) and Dee Bradley Baker as the Republic's clone troopers.

We'll also be seeing the return of some actors from the live-action films, including Kelly Marie Tran as resistance fighter Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as the suave Lando Calrissian and Anthony Daniels as faithful droid C-3PO.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special story explained

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will tell a wacky comedic story set outside of the main franchise canon, but set after the events of last year's The Rise of Skywalker.

The tale kicks off as Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, Chewbacca and their droid companions prepare to celebrate Life Day, the galactic holiday first introduced in 1978's ill-fated festive special.

Prior to the main event, Rey goes on a journey with BB-8 to learn more about the force, but inadvertently finds herself hurtling through the time stream to some of the most famous moments in Star Wars history.

Prepare to see events unfold in unpredictable new ways, as Rey attempts to get back to her own time without missing the Life Day feast her friends have worked so hard on.

She might just learn some lessons about holiday spirit along the way. But maybe not.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special trailer

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ from Tuesday 17th November. Sign up to Disney+ now for £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a full year. Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.