John Barrowman removed from Doctor Who: Time Fracture following accusations of exposing himself

Barrowman addressed the latest allegations in a statement released to The Guardian. He said his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.

He added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

His apology in November 2008 came after he pulled his trousers down during a BBC Radio 1 interview.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Barrowman for a statement regarding Doctor Who: Time Fracture’s decision to remove him from the event.

