Doctor Who: Time Fracture experience reveals first-look images

Though it was originally expected to launch in 2020, Doctor Who: Time Fracture is set to finally launch at the end of the month in London – and, if the sets are anything to go by, it looks pretty epic.

The immersive event places Doctor Who fans at the heart of a brand new original storyline – which ties into the existing sprawling Time Fracture arc. We already got a glimpse of what to expect in the Doctor Who: Time Fracture trailer, promising audiences the chance to meet classic foes like Daleks and Cybermen as they interact with Time Lords and meet a character from Time Lord Victorious.

The even organisers have now released pictures of the storylines’ moody setting, which takes audiences from 1940s’ London in the height of the Blitz to the present day – and the TARDIS of course.

Take a peak below:

The storyline kicks off with a small corner of Mayfair being destroyed by a mysterious weapon, which has opened a rift in space and time.

The official synopsis reads: “For decades, UNIT have fought undetected to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses. Weakened and beaten back as the fracture’s multiplied out of control, they’re close to defeat.

“From producers Immersive Everywhere – the creative minds behind London’s longest running and critically acclaimed immersive theatre production, The Great Gatsby – and officially licensed by BBC Studios, Doctor Who: Time Fracture will welcome its first UNIT recruits to HQ in Spring 2021.”

Tickets for Doctor Who: Time Fracture can be purchased here.

