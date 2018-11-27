Den of Geeks critic Mike Cecchini called the film a "step in the right direction" for the DC universe.

"Aquaman is pretty wild. It leans hard not its '80s fantasy/adventure movie vibe far more than superhero elements, and it works."

"I loved it," said JobLo.com's critic Paul Shirley. "It’s a comic book movie through & through with great action, iconic moments & visual spectacle to spare... It’s a blast."

"Aquaman is a breathtakingly beautiful, weird, badass, FUN idea of a modern superhero fantasy (anime) and makes zero apologies. Second half's one cheer/laugh after another," said Screen Rant editor Andrew Dyce.

"Imagine '80s Schwarzenegger starring in "Hideo Kojima's AVATAR" and you're most of the way there," he added.

However, BBC Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb warned that some viewers might find the film's more "bonkers" elements a bit... fishy.

"A lot of people are going to see # Aquaman and say “What the hell am I watching?” People are going to *react* to this film," said Plumb, who predicted it might polarise fans.

"It’s big and bold and a bit bonkers. I’m glad I’ve seen it but I think more than a few won’t be. It’s an Aquaman movie, so, you know, it’s... out there."

"It's very Aquaman. An-octopus-playing-thebongos Aquaman," he added. "Goofy, nerdy, kiddy, it’s full of swishy action set-pieces and *all* the special effects, putting - ahem - the sea back into CGI."

The film marks the King of Atlantis' first solo movie – four years after Momoa was first cast in the title role — and will be released on 12th December 2018 in the UK, a week before the US planned opening.

Game of Thrones' Mamoa returns to play Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the half-Atlantean half-Human, while Amber Heard reprises her Justice League role as warrior Mera, daughter of the king of the Atlantean tribe Xebel. Julie Andrews also makes a cameo — voicing a creepy entity in the deep sea....