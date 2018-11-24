According to Entertainment Weekly Andrews is set to lend her iconic vocal chords to the Karathen, some sort of underwater sea creature who’s key to Aquaman’s (Momoa) quest to unite the underwater kingdoms with the people of the surface world.

Whether she does this by leading all the fish-people in some sort of rousing sing-along is less clear, but given how odd this casting is anyway we wouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point.

“We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered,” Peter Safran, a producer on Aquaman, told EW.

“And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.

“Who knew that Aquaman would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?” he added.

Andrews, who last appeared in a live-action move for 2010’s The Tooth Fairy, has performed a number of voice roles in recent years including parts in Despicable Me and the Shrek franchise.

And fans still hoping she’ll turn up in Mary Poppins Returns for a cameo alongside Dick van Dyke may be disappointed – clearly, she has bigger fish to fry.

Aquaman is released in UK cinemas on the 12th December