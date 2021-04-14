The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s new Captain America appears to drop Chris Evans hint

Star of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Wyatt Russell has dropped a hint that Chris Evans might have a cameo role in the series which is streaming weekly on Disney Plus.

Russell plays John Walker, a US Army vet who is selected by the government to be the next Captain America after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) hands over the shield that Steve Rogers (Evans) gave to him in Avengers: Endgame.

The popular show made reference to Rogers in its first episode with a scene that saw one character ask if he was protecting the Earth from a base on the moon, but the writers are yet to explicitly confirm the character’s fate.

After returning to the present day as an elderly man in the final moments of Endgame, it’s possible Rogers has died peacefully of old age or that he has simply taken a well-deserved step back from active duty.

If the latter turns out to be true, we could see a brief appearance from an aged-up Evans at some point in the remaining two episodes, with Russell hyping up the series finale to BBC Radio 1‘s Ali Plumb.

“Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have, I don’t think I’ve shook his hand, but I think I’ve walked by him somewhere and made eye contact,” he said. “That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as meeting anybody.”

Wyatt added: “You’ve just got to wait ’til the end of the series, then everybody will be like ‘oh, wow’ and love it, hate it, I don’t know.”

Are we going to see @ChrisEvans in the final episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier?



Hmm. I wonder.



Honestly I don't know but I've been sent *a lot* of messages about it after my interview with Wyatt Russell - what do you think?



(Watch in full here: https://t.co/eXMWmqATRU) pic.twitter.com/3aJVOUloYH — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) April 14, 2021

His last comment aroused some suspicion that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could pack a last-minute cameo from Evans, but of course, Marvel fans have been burned by making assumptions before.

During the release of WandaVision, many became convinced that the series finale would feature a huge cameo from the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange or Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

No such appearance ever came and some fans felt a tad underwhelmed by the action-packed episode as a result, so it would be wise not to bet too heavily on an uncertain guest role.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming now on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.