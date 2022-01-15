Euphoria star cast in Last of Us TV series

The show, which is based on Naughty Dog’s video game of the same name, takes place 20 years after a deadly virus has destroyed modern civilisation. The story follows survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he’s paid to accompany immune 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a cure-searching organisation.

HBO has cast Euphoria star Storm Reid in its upcoming adaptation of The Last Of Us .

Reid, who has appeared in When They See Us, A Wrinkle in Time and The Suicide Squad, is set to play Riley Abel – an orphaned girl living in post-apocalyptic Boston who appears in the original game.

Riley meets Ellie before she comes into contact with Joel and the two become best friends as they try to survive in a virus-ravaged America.

You can currently watch Reid in Euphoria as Gia Bennett, who is the sister of Rue, a young woman struggling with drug addiction played by Zendaya. Reid’s other credits include films Don’t Let Go, The Invisible Man and 12 Years a Slave.

Other faces you can expect to see in The Last of Us are The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett, Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman, Dumbo’s Nico Parker, Agents of SHIELD’s Gabriel Luna, The Nine’s Jeffrey Pierce, Fringe’s Anna Torv and The Flight Attendant’s Merle Dandridge.

The upcoming apocalyptic series is being developed by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann, while Gustavo Santaolalla, who composed the score for the game, is returning to create the soundtrack.

HBO announced its plans to develop The Last Of Us for TV back in March 2020, with the series set to cover the events of the source material and potentially parts of the sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us will air on HBO later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide.