Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill addresses Yaz/Doctor romance rumours: “That’s what happens to people naturally”

For quite some time, Doctor Who fans have wondered… what’s the deal with the Doctor and Yaz? Ever since the first appearances of Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord and her human companion, viewers have questioned if the pair could be more than friends, following in the footsteps of other series romances like the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Rose (Billie Piper).

Certainly, Yaz seems to dote on the Doctor – in her last appearance, when abandoned by her friend, she’d taken to sleeping in a spare TARDIS – so when we caught up with actor Mandip Gill recently, we asked whether romance could still bloom between their characters.

“Obviously I wouldn’t say [if it was happening],” Gill told Radio Times as part of a wider series 13 interview.

“But it could do. Because, you know, they have spent so much time together. That’s what happens to people naturally.”

However, Gill also cautioned that fans don’t buy a hat for Yaz and the Doctor’s wedding just yet, noting that the duo’s closeness doesn’t necessarily mean they’d become involved romantically.

“At the same time, it could also head down the route of like it being platonic, because two people are allowed to travel together and not have that relationship,” she said.

“People have asked about it, people have wanted it. Me and Jodes have a lovely relationship as people, as actors, and our characters have a really, really nice relationship. And I think it’s been written very naturally.”

Still, while she wouldn’t be drawn on specific story points for this series or the upcoming collection of 2022 specials (which will mark Whittaker’s final stories), the actor teased that Yaz and the Doctor’s relationship would develop one way or another in the new episodes.

“I’d like to think where it heads people [will] have gone ‘Yeah, that’s what it’s supposed to be,’” she told us.

In other words, “Thasmin” (Thirteen/Yasmin) fans will have a lot to hope for – or worry about – as Doctor Who: Flux kicks off this weekend.

Doctor Who: Flux begins BBC One on Sunday (31st October) at 6:25pm.