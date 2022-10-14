While Jacob Anderson is confirmed to be reprising the role of Vinder, we're yet to hear whether Thaddea Graham will be back as his wife and fellow Flux survivor, Bel.

The much anticipated Doctor Who centenary special – titled The Power of the Doctor – is now mere days away, but there's still some mystery surrounding which characters will be returning for Jodie Whittaker's final episode .

Graham neither confirmed nor denied her involvement in the upcoming episode when questioned by RadioTimes.com, while promoting her new BBC Three horror-comedy Wreck.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"The only thing I can say about [Doctor Who] is that it is full of a lot of heart, and a lot of people who care," she said. "Jodie Whittaker is my hero now, having worked with her. She takes such pride in her work."

Graham continued: "It was a real honour to get to meet her and the crew, and I’m excited to see the [centenary] episode."

These comments are perhaps more ambiguous than some fans would like, but Graham went on to say in no uncertain terms that she would leap at the opportunity to come back to Doctor Who, if it were to ever come about.

Craige Els as Karvanista and Thaddea Graham as Bel in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

"100 percent," she added. "I think it was such a joy to work on. It's been going for so many years and the crew keep returning, which I think is a massive tell that something's working, because they keep coming back year after year. I’d love to."

Whovians have a lot to look forward to in the near future, including Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall's epic swansong, the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, as well as the start of a whole new era led by Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.